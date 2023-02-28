JMU baseball extends win streak, beats George Washington 10-8

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU baseball is back in action, looking to extend their winning streak to five games.

They would welcome the George Washington Colonials to Harrisonburg for their first meeting since 2016.

Jack Cone got the start for JMU, and he would give up five runs over three innings, and would go 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI’s.

Both offenses would light up the scoreboard, but JMU would come out on top 10-8 over George Washington.

Fenwick Trimble knocked four hits, including a homerun and Kyle Novak would get 2 RBI’s.

The Dukes are now on a five game win streak, and eleven wins away from 1,500.

