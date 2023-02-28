Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU baseball extends win streak, beats George Washington 10-8

Jack Cone pitching for JMU against George Washington.
Jack Cone pitching for JMU against George Washington.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU baseball is back in action, looking to extend their winning streak to five games.

They would welcome the George Washington Colonials to Harrisonburg for their first meeting since 2016.

Jack Cone got the start for JMU, and he would give up five runs over three innings, and would go 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI’s.

Both offenses would light up the scoreboard, but JMU would come out on top 10-8 over George Washington.

Fenwick Trimble knocked four hits, including a homerun and Kyle Novak would get 2 RBI’s.

The Dukes are now on a five game win streak, and eleven wins away from 1,500.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
David Whitlock, ACSO photo
Verona man arrested for alleged rape, ACSO says
Wright's Dairy-Rite in Staunton has been serving the Valley since 1952.
Wright’s Dairy-Rite: A Staunton Icon
The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of...
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead

Latest News

Each county will receive at least 100 pounds of ground beef that's fully raised in the...
Beef Ministry in Rockingham to expand to 25 counties, including eastern Kentucky
The Town of Broadway will host the first community input meeting on the Shenandoah Rail Trail...
Broadway to host first community input meeting on Shenandoah Rail Trail
Community and shelter leaders meet to discuss SVASC.
Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center reflects on move to Verona
The town of Woodstock is gearing up for some significant residential growth. Since the...
Woodstock preparing for residential growth