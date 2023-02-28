Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center reflects on move to Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center hosted its monthly owners meeting where city, county and shelter leaders gave updates to the public on progress made at the shelter.

Jon Hilbert, the Director at the shelter, gave an update on the current number of animals at the shelter.

“We currently have, as of today, 23 dogs, 42 cats, and 3 small animals,” Hilbert said.

He said that 2 dogs and 2 cats have been euthanized this year. The save rate at the shelter is currently at 97.39%.

The shelter will be holding a clinic at the end of March to give out 300 dog distemper vaccines and 300 Feline Panleukopenia vaccines in Augusta County, likely at the Government Center, according to Hilbert.

Shelter and community leaders gave an update on their plans to move the shelter to the old Verona Elementary School.

Candy Hensley, Assistant County Administrator, talked about how they went to Montgomery County to visit an animal shelter and a take a tour of the facility.

“We got a lot of lessons learned and a lot of information to bring back and maybe apply to our new shelter,” said Hensley.

Hensley said there is currently no set timeline for the new facility. More information about the layout will be available at future owner’s meetings.

