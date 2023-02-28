Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center reflects on move to Verona

During the monthly owners meeting, updates were given on move to Verona.
Community and shelter leaders meet to discuss SVASC.
Community and shelter leaders meet to discuss SVASC.(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center hosted its monthly owners meeting where city, county and shelter leaders gave updates to the public on progress made at the shelter.

Jon Hilbert, the Director at the shelter, gave an update on the current number of animals at the shelter.

“We currently have, as of today, 23 dogs, 42 cats, and 3 small animals,” Hilbert said.

He said that 2 dogs and 2 cats have been euthanized this year. The save rate at the shelter is currently at 97.39%.

The shelter will be holding a clinic at the end of March to give out 300 dog distemper vaccines and 300 Feline Panleukopenia vaccines in Augusta County, likely at the Government Center, according to Hilbert.

Shelter and community leaders gave an update on their plans to move the shelter to the old Verona Elementary School.

Candy Hensley, Assistant County Administrator, talked about how they went to Montgomery County to visit an animal shelter and a take a tour of the facility.

“We got a lot of lessons learned and a lot of information to bring back and maybe apply to our new shelter,” said Hensley.

Hensley said there is currently no set timeline for the new facility. More information about the layout will be available at future owner’s meetings.

For more on the shelter, check out one of the links below.

Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

Lyndhurst shelter over capacity, waiving fees on dogs 6 mo. or older

Shelter owners meet to discuss staffing, pay

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
David Whitlock, ACSO photo
Verona man arrested for alleged rape, ACSO says
Wright's Dairy-Rite in Staunton has been serving the Valley since 1952.
Wright’s Dairy-Rite: A Staunton Icon
The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of...
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead

Latest News

The Town of Broadway will host the first community input meeting on the Shenandoah Rail Trail...
Broadway to host first community input meeting on Shenandoah Rail Trail
The town of Woodstock is gearing up for some significant residential growth. Since the...
Woodstock preparing for residential growth
NAACP reorganization meeting in Harrisonburg.
THE JOURNEY 2023: Organizations aiming to uplift Black communities
John Johnson talks about the start of Black History Month.