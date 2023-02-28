ACSO looking for suspicious man in the Weyers Cave area

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is asking for help identifying a suspicious man with a handheld saw looking under a vehicle.

According to the ACSO, on Feb. 27 they were called to the Harshbarger neighborhood in Weyers Cave to look for the man with the saw. The man reportedly didn’t take anything, but the ACSO is asking for help identifying him.

According to the ACSO, the suspect is a white male wearing a baseball hat, a hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants. He was also seen entering the driver-side rear door of a red in color four-door car, the ACSO says.

The ACSO is asking the Harshbarger community to review their home surveillance cameras between 10:20 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, February 27, and attempt to find additional footage of this male or the vehicle he was in.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lieutenant Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at # 800-322-2017.

Have you seen this person? If yes, contact the ACSO. (Augusta County Sheriff's Office)

