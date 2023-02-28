Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

ACSO looking for suspicious man in the Weyers Cave area

Augusta County Sheriff's Office looking for suspicious person in the Weyers Cave area.
Augusta County Sheriff's Office looking for suspicious person in the Weyers Cave area.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is asking for help identifying a suspicious man with a handheld saw looking under a vehicle.

According to the ACSO, on Feb. 27 they were called to the Harshbarger neighborhood in Weyers Cave to look for the man with the saw. The man reportedly didn’t take anything, but the ACSO is asking for help identifying him.

According to the ACSO, the suspect is a white male wearing a baseball hat, a hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants. He was also seen entering the driver-side rear door of a red in color four-door car, the ACSO says.

The ACSO is asking the Harshbarger community to review their home surveillance cameras between 10:20 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, February 27, and attempt to find additional footage of this male or the vehicle he was in.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lieutenant Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at # 800-322-2017.

Have you seen this person? If yes, contact the ACSO.
Have you seen this person? If yes, contact the ACSO.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
David Whitlock, ACSO photo
Verona man arrested for alleged rape, ACSO says
Wright's Dairy-Rite in Staunton has been serving the Valley since 1952.
Wright’s Dairy-Rite: A Staunton Icon
The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of...
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
FILE - Former Davidson basketball player, coach, and Athletic Director, and former Virginia...
Terry Holland, who transformed Virginia basketball, dies

Latest News

The Pupic Family arrived to the Shenandoah Valley as refugees from Bosnia in 1998
Grottoes woman who came to U.S. as refugee reflects on help of Church World Service, community
Mayor Reed shares why she joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
Dr. Amy Tillerson-Brown shares why it is important to continue supporting these organizations.
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Mild temperatures for most of the week