Students protest after 11-year-old allegedly stabbed by fellow student

Frustrated students blame the stabbing on the school district’s alleged inaction against violence. (WCBS, JIMENEZ FAMILY, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (WCBS) - Students at a New Jersey high school walked out of class to demand a safer school environment after an 11-year-old boy was stabbed, allegedly by another student.

Hundreds of high schoolers walked out of class Monday morning and marched to Samuel Shull Middle School. That’s where 11-year-old Smailyn Jimenez was walking home from on Wednesday afternoon when another 11-year-old student allegedly attacked him with a knife, causing serious injuries.

“Everything could have been prevented… It came to a case that someone got hurt. That’s just unacceptable. It’s sad,” said high school student Leeah Gutierrez.

Smailyn Jimenez, 11, was walking home from middle school when another 11-year-old student allegedly attacked him with a knife, causing serious injuries.(Source: Jimenez Family, WCBS via CNN)

Frustrated students cried themselves hoarse blaming the stabbing of the fifth grader on the school district’s alleged inaction against violence. They are calling for updated safety protocols.

“We do not feel safe here, and things need to change because nothing is going to happen if y’all keep sitting here doing nothing!” said high school student Sarina Lebreault.

Parents say the district rarely notifies them about acts of violence and that their calls for metal detectors and backpack searches have fallen on deaf ears.

Wendy Deleon’s 11-year-old daughter has been too scared to return to school.

“This school is out of control. There needs to be a change as soon as possible. This is going way overboard. Kids are getting jumped, fights every day, knives every day,” Deleon said.

Students say they want the superintendent, the Board of Education and the mayor to hear their cries. They’re disappointed no public officials came outside Monday to address their concerns.

“Every single day after lunch is when it most often happens. If you go the long way, all the kids start running, and some kids fall. The teachers are screaming. The security guard has to come and stop all the fights,” said middle school student Brieanne Mestre.

Parents, students and teachers gathered again Monday night outside City Hall to make their frustrations known.

In a previous joint statement, the police, city and Board of Education said they “condemn and will not tolerate acts of violence against any community members, especially our children.”

The school district noted in a news release that the stabbing did not happen on school grounds.

Smailyn is out of the intensive care unit and in stable condition, according to his family. The 11-year-old accused of stabbing him was arrested on juvenile delinquency charges.

