Study: Zero-calorie sweetener boosts risk of stroke, heart attack

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - Researchers are sounding the alarm on a popular artificial sweetener.

A study found erythritol can double the chance of a heart attack or stroke for people in the top quarter of those with the sweetener in their blood.

The problem appears to be that it causes blood to clot more easily, which can cause problems when those clots break off and travel to the heart.

Researchers warn erythritol increases risk for heart attack and stroke as much as having diabetes does.

You may have never heard of the sweetener because it’s not typically used on its own.

Instead, erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.

The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

