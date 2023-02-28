Draw Your Weather
VSP searching for missing plane

FILE PHOTO: Generic image of a Cessna plane.
FILE PHOTO: Generic image of a Cessna plane.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are searching for a plane that was supposed to arrive at Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in North Carolina Monday.

Police say the plane, which is privately owned, left the Hillsville-Twin County Airport Monday afternoon.

Search efforts started Monday evening in Patrick County and Carroll County, and resumed by air and on the ground Tuesday.

