Waynesboro hears from Virginia Organizing about rental inspection program; asks Vice Mayor Woods to step down

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Council got to hear from residents this evening about the need for more affordable housing in the city.

The Waynesboro chapter of Virginia Organizing delivered a petition to the council Monday night.

The petition was asking for Waynesboro City Council to implement the rental inspection program, and it gathered more than 300 signatures.

Virginia Organizing said this sort of program has been in the city’s comprehensive plan since 2018.

”Spending such a significant portion of income on housing is the defining characteristic of what is known as being cost-burdened between 2012 and 2018 31.2% of all Waynesboro residents were considered cost-burdened,” Amanda with Virginia Organizing said.

During the public comment period, others spoke about personal experience with housing management in Waynesboro.

”Management should be liable for things that happened on their property, I think they should be liable for what happens to the people who rent there,” one Waynesboro resident said.

If implemented, the rental inspection program would address housing conditions, hold landlords accountable and preserve existing housing stock in the city.

This was a call to ask Waynesboro City Council to implement this program, nothing official has been put in place.

Other matters were also addressed at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Last week on Vice Mayor Jim Wood’s podcast he made a comment about Pete Buttigieg that some deemed homophobic.

Monday night, Mayor Williams and the city council advised Vice Mayor Wood to step down from his seat.

”I have however heard from many citizens and have discussed among council who believe it would be in the city’s best interest if Mr. Wood would relinquish his vice mayor title,” Mayor Williams said.

Mayor Williams said the council has no legal authority to remove Vice Mayor Wood.

The council has asked the city manager and city attorney to put together a code of conduct in the next 60 days for the council.

Although city council has asked Vice Mayor Wood to step down, no official decision was given by him at Monday’s meeting.

