Woodstock preparing for residential growth

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Woodstock is gearing up for some significant residential growth. Since the mid-2000s, residential developments totaling nearly 900 units have been approved in the town.

Some of the older projects have been extended through the Virginia General Assembly while others were approved more recently. None of the subdivisions have been built yet due to a number of economic factors but they will likely begin to be gradually implemented over the next few years.

“I think that there’s a lack of supply here within our community and that’s certainly something that is of interest to the town is of interest to the town is to make sure that we have a wide variety of housing stock available for the residents that are currently here or people that may be interested in moving here,” said Woodstock Town Manager Aaron Grisdale.

With housing growth on the horizon, the town has already begun taking steps to prepare.

“We’re kind of keeping a close eye on each of those and then taking the necessary steps within our budget hearing process to make sure that we’re planning for the future and that our infrastructure is up to speed for the growth that we’re anticipating,” said Grisdale.

The town has a handful of water and sewer infrastructure projects in the works.

“One of those is a project to replace all the fiber membranes at our wastewater treatment plant. Those are reaching the end of their life cycle from when the plant was originally built and so we need to make sure that those are in a proper state to be able to function for the long term and support this growth,” said Grisdale.

The town is also preparing to update and replace all of its water meters to ensure its water and sewer infrastructure can meet its needs over the decades to come.

Another project for the changing town is to implement the first phase of its Bicycle and Pedestrian master plan which outlines connected sidewalks and paths throughout Woodstock. The project is currently in the design phase with the hope of beginning construction in the next calendar year.

With the coming growth among other changes, Woodstock will be updating its comprehensive plan later this year.

“Talking about what’s the community’s vision, where do we look to see our community grow and how do we anticipate growing? So gathering that community feedback so that we can have an updated land use vision as well as what level of services do we as a community think will appropriate in the coming decades,” said Grisdale.

Finally, the town is also expanding its tree canopy through a Virginia Trees for Clean Water Program grant from the Virginia Department of Forestry. It will be planting 99 street trees throughout the town this spring.

“Filling gaps where we either are missing trees within a larger tree canopy or doing some strategic replacement of trees that are either inappropriate for the current site or have run into conflicts with utilities or other things,” said Grisdale.

Woodstock has been recognized as a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation for 17 years.

