Wreck cleared after crash shut down Woodrow Wilson Pkwy near Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A crash near Staunton shut down a large stretch of the Woodrow Wilson Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

According to VDOT, All east and west lanes were closed because of a vehicle crash. The Staunton Police Department posted on their Facebook page that “Woodrow Wilson Parkway (Rt. 262) will be closed from Churchville Ave. to Springhill Rd. due to a crash on Woodrow Wilson Pkwy at Shutterlee Mill Rd.”

The wreck has been cleared and all lanes are open, according to VDOT as of 12:15 p.m.

WHSV is working to get more details, and we will share new information once we have it.

Cleared: Crash: EB on VA-262 at 3.0mi west of US-11 in Augusta Co. 12:06PM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) February 28, 2023

