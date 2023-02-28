Wreck cleared after crash shut down Woodrow Wilson Pkwy near Staunton

Draw Your Weather
VDOT says the wreck has been cleared as of 12:15 p.m.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A crash near Staunton shut down a large stretch of the Woodrow Wilson Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

According to VDOT, All east and west lanes were closed because of a vehicle crash. The Staunton Police Department posted on their Facebook page that “Woodrow Wilson Parkway (Rt. 262) will be closed from Churchville Ave. to Springhill Rd. due to a crash on Woodrow Wilson Pkwy at Shutterlee Mill Rd.”

The wreck has been cleared and all lanes are open, according to VDOT as of 12:15 p.m.

WHSV is working to get more details, and we will share new information once we have it.

