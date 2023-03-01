Draw Your Weather
AARP free tax prep program helping hundreds

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We are in the midst of tax season, and one group of volunteers with the local AARP chapter has been staying busy preparing returns for residents in Rockingham County.

Since February 9, IRS-certified volunteers have been providing free tax preparation services three times a week at the Rockingham County Administration Center in Harrisonburg located at 20 E Gay St.

The program is through the AARP Foundation and is available to anyone who needs it. Coordinators say there is a particular focus on limited English-speaking taxpayers, elderly and disabled individuals, and low-to-moderate-income families.

“We will have seen 111 clients so far either finished or in the process which is almost as many as we saw all of last year. And we already have 70 more appointments booked in March and April with plenty of empty spots so we’re definitely on track to hopefully double what we did last year,” site coordinator Norma Sheap said.

Sheap says the group is also still taking volunteers for help with the interview and filing processes.

Clients are being seen through April 11 on an appointment-only basis on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call 540-212-9835.

