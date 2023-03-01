Draw Your Weather
Dog found dead under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ SCSO says

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a person responsible for a dog that was reportedly found ‘dead under suspicious circumstances.’

This information comes from a post to the SCSO Facebook page on March 1.

According to the SCSO, at around 7 pm on Feb. 28, the SCSO received a report that a large brown dog, was allegedly found deceased under suspicious circumstances, in a plastic tote, in the area of Moreland Gap Rd and Rattle Snake Ln.

The SCSO is asking that if anyone has any information about this or if you are missing a large brown dog, please contact the case manager, Master Deputy Cody Brill at (540)459-6100.

