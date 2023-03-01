February weather in review

(WHSV) - After a warm start to 2023, the above-average temperatures continued for much of February but don’t forget about the cool spell at the beginning of the month.

WARMEST DAY

The warmest day was February 23rd where the high temperatures rose into the mid to upper 70s. While this was a very warm day, the only record that was broken was in Luray. The all time highest temperature in a February was 79° set on February 11th, 1932.

A look at the rainfall totals and warmest temps from Feb. 2023 (whsv)

WARMEST FEBRUARY ON RECORD

While there were 11 days at 60+ degrees this February, this year was not even in the top 5 for warmest February on record. It landed at #6 over the last 130 years.

A look at how February 2023 compared to previous years. (whsv)

This winter continues to be well below-average in terms of snowfall, but the month started out with minor snow accumulation in our area. We have had a number of Februaries without snow before.

FEBRUARY 1

LOCATION SNOWFALL TOTAL BAYARD 1.1″ MASSANUTTEN 1″ STAUNTON 1″ DALE ENTERPRISE 1″ HARRISONBURG 0.9″ BRIDGEWATER 0.7″ DAYTON 0.5″ LURAY 0.5″ CRAIGSVILLE 0.5″

Still seeing snow in downtown Harrisonburg around 3:50am. There is light accumulation on the roadways and sidewalks❄️ pic.twitter.com/9ycaYVaFKM — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) February 1, 2023

FEBRUARY 12

Another winter system brought very minimal snowfall but some ice mid-month. Most of the ice was in southern Augusta County and some of the higher elevation areas along the Blue Ridge.

LOCATION ICE ACCUMULATION AFTON 0.33″ WINTERGREEN 0.10″ DEER RUN T

Carol sent these photos in from Greenville.

Ice on the trees from Sunday's storm🧊@NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/l08iIkUQFd — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) February 13, 2023

Meteorological spring begins March 1 and the official start to Spring is March 20th. But, while there have been several spring-like days in the last few weeks, your WHSV First Alert Storm Team is tracking cooler temperatures for the second and third week of March.

The average high temperature for March is 54.

A look at the statistics for the month of March (whsv)

