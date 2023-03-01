Draw Your Weather
February weather in review

A warm month but was it historical?
A look back at the weather in the month of February
A look back at the weather in the month of February(whsv)
By Stephanie Penn and WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WHSV) - After a warm start to 2023, the above-average temperatures continued for much of February but don’t forget about the cool spell at the beginning of the month.

WARMEST DAY

The warmest day was February 23rd where the high temperatures rose into the mid to upper 70s. While this was a very warm day, the only record that was broken was in Luray. The all time highest temperature in a February was 79° set on February 11th, 1932.

A look at the rainfall totals and warmest temps from Feb. 2023
A look at the rainfall totals and warmest temps from Feb. 2023(whsv)

WARMEST FEBRUARY ON RECORD

While there were 11 days at 60+ degrees this February, this year was not even in the top 5 for warmest February on record. It landed at #6 over the last 130 years.

A look at how February 2023 compared to previous years.
A look at how February 2023 compared to previous years.(whsv)

This winter continues to be well below-average in terms of snowfall, but the month started out with minor snow accumulation in our area. We have had a number of Februaries without snow before.

FEBRUARY 1

LOCATIONSNOWFALL TOTAL
BAYARD1.1″
MASSANUTTEN1″
STAUNTON1″
DALE ENTERPRISE1″
HARRISONBURG0.9″
BRIDGEWATER0.7″
DAYTON0.5″
LURAY0.5″
CRAIGSVILLE0.5″

FEBRUARY 12

Another winter system brought very minimal snowfall but some ice mid-month. Most of the ice was in southern Augusta County and some of the higher elevation areas along the Blue Ridge.

LOCATIONICE ACCUMULATION
AFTON0.33″
WINTERGREEN0.10″
DEER RUNT

Meteorological spring begins March 1 and the official start to Spring is March 20th. But, while there have been several spring-like days in the last few weeks, your WHSV First Alert Storm Team is tracking cooler temperatures for the second and third week of March.

The average high temperature for March is 54.

A look at the statistics for the month of March
A look at the statistics for the month of March(whsv)

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

