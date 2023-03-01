HFD’s Lt. Erin Stehle receives national designation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Erin Stehle, a 12-year veteran of the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) and HFD’s Community Risk Reduction lieutenant, has earned the prestigious designation of Fire Officer (FO) conferred by the Commission on Professional Credentialing, a division of the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

The HFP announced the designation in a press release sent out on March 1.

The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the FO designation after a person meets all the organization’s stringent criteria. The process includes an assessment of the applicant’s education, experience, professional development, technical competencies, contributions to the profession, and community involvement.

“Lt. Stehle is the complete embodiment of professionalism, compassion, and goal achievement,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “Erin represents everything that our organization strives to exemplify on a daily basis. She is an amazing leader and is making a tremendous impact on ensuring the safety of our community through innovative prevention efforts.”

Stehle oversees the Life Safety Education and Child Passenger Vehicle Safety programs within HFD’s Community Risk Reduction division, responsible for fire prevention education for all school-aged children and others at-risk from fire.

Stehle holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from James Madison University and Master of Science degree from Liberty University. She is certified as a Juvenile Youth Firesetter intervention officer and a child passenger safety seat technician, and has taught extensively on the national level.

More about the Center for Public Safety Excellence can be found at www.cpse.org.

