HRHA moving forward on Bluestone Town Center after city council approval

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Harrisonburg City Council voted to approve the Bluestone Town Center on a 3-2 vote. The project from the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority will see 900 mixed housing units built on a 90-acre property near the corner of Garbers Church Road and Erikson Avenue.

HRHA has spent the last year working on the project proposal and it will now come to fruition.

“It’s hard to have any specific words to describe the process but I would say it’s been very participatory and a stakeholder community-driven process. We really tried to engage the community, hear their concerns, and be able to draft and modify our proposed concept to be able to meet those issues,” said HRHA Executive Director Michael Wong.

Among the tweaks that were made to the original proposal are a handful of changes intended to help offset the traffic impact of BTC that will be completely paid for by HRHA.

“That includes 100 percent of a stoplight on South High Street and a small diameter roundabout along Hidden Creek Lane. We also have agreed to improve the walkability,” said Wong. “Extending sidewalks from the property to the Food Lion Shopping Center, partnering with the city to extend that sidewalk further, and then putting in a shared-use path throughout the property to support walkability and bike-ability.”

With approval from city council HRHA will now begin work on the development of the project.

“We’ll be working closely with our development team to come up with our site plan and plan for development. That will include which units or housing types we will develop first,” said Wong.

Wong said that the project will likely not break ground until 2024 due to the timeframe associated with the site plan approval process. HRHA does plan to apply for low-income housing tax credits for the project.

Many people in Harrisonburg have spoken out in opposition to the project over the last year. Members of the group Friendly City for Smart Growth were disappointed to see BTC approved.

“Many people have looked at that sight and they turned it down for a bunch of reasons including the rock and the flood plain. It’s just generally environmentally challenging, it’ll be a tough build,” said Jerry Scripture, a member of Friendly City for Smart Growth and a former housing developer.

Scripture said that there are a number of problems with the project and the site it will be built on in particular.

“In the short term what it’s going to be is that urban forest coming down and then we’re gonna start doing a lot of blasting. There’s going to be a discovery of problems that they didn’t know they had on their hands,” he said.

The group is also concerned that the people living at BTC will be isolated. Scripture said that they hope to see HRHA and their partner Equity Plus be more transparent as the project progresses.

“People will be looking to see that they do things in a more professional manner than they have exhibited so far. That’s for the benefit of the city and everybody that might live there in the future, we need to be careful of what we’re doing. It’s human lives, the city’s budget, and the city’s well-being,” he said.

Michael Wong said that it will take 8-10 years for BTC to be fully constructed but that HRHA is committed to making sure it is a high-quality product that it can be proud of. He said that the project will help meet the huge need for affordable housing in the area.

“The pricing for rental properties has continued to escalate. We’ve seen almost a 14% increase at the housing authority last year with certain property management companies,” said Wong. “The challenges in regard to the rental market continue to be challenging and this is another way to help address that need.”

