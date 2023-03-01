JMU extends Volleyball Head Coach through 2027 Season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After winning the school’s first Sun Belt Championship in any sport, James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Wednesday that volleyball Head Coach Lauren Steinbrecher has received a contract extension through the 2027 season.

“Lauren is the winningest coach in our program’s history and keeps finding ways to raise the bar higher,” Bourne said.

In Steinbrecher’s 13th season leading the team, she led the Dukes to a 24-5 season, including a 15-1 record in their first campaign in the Sun Belt to win the regular season and claim the top seed. JMU then knocked off perennial SBC heavyweight Texas State in the title match before then falling to BYU in the first round of the NCAA Championship in Pittsburgh.

“JMU is home, and there is so much to be thankful for here,” Steinbrecher said. “I am thankful for our hard-working student-athletes and support staff, who are the best in the country. I am thankful for the support and encouragement from our administration. And finally, I am thankful for this university that is full of warm and kind people with a magnetic culture. I love going to work every day and I am excited to develop student-athletes as we continue to push for Sun Belt Championships and consistent runs in the NCAA Tournament. Go Dukes!”

Steinbrecher spent three years as an assistant coach at Kentucky from 2007 to 2009 and was honored in 2009 as one of the 30 best coaches under 30 in the country after helping the Wildcats progressively improve their record each season. Prior to Kentucky, she competed professionally in Europe following a four-year career at Georgia Tech, having also briefly played basketball for the Yellow Jackets.

