Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU extends Volleyball Head Coach through 2027 Season

JMU Volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher
JMU Volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After winning the school’s first Sun Belt Championship in any sport, James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Wednesday that volleyball Head Coach Lauren Steinbrecher has received a contract extension through the 2027 season.

“Lauren is the winningest coach in our program’s history and keeps finding ways to raise the bar higher,” Bourne said.

In Steinbrecher’s 13th season leading the team, she led the Dukes to a 24-5 season, including a 15-1 record in their first campaign in the Sun Belt to win the regular season and claim the top seed. JMU then knocked off perennial SBC heavyweight Texas State in the title match before then falling to BYU in the first round of the NCAA Championship in Pittsburgh.

“JMU is home, and there is so much to be thankful for here,” Steinbrecher said. “I am thankful for our hard-working student-athletes and support staff, who are the best in the country.  I am thankful for the support and encouragement from our administration.  And finally, I am thankful for this university that is full of warm and kind people with a magnetic culture.  I love going to work every day and I am excited to develop student-athletes as we continue to push for Sun Belt Championships and consistent runs in the NCAA Tournament.  Go Dukes!”

Steinbrecher spent three years as an assistant coach at Kentucky from 2007 to 2009 and was honored in 2009 as one of the 30 best coaches under 30 in the country after helping the Wildcats progressively improve their record each season. Prior to Kentucky, she competed professionally in Europe following a four-year career at Georgia Tech, having also briefly played basketball for the Yellow Jackets.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Augusta County Sheriff's Office looking for suspicious person in the Weyers Cave area.
ACSO looking for suspicious man in the Weyers Cave area
generic crash
Wreck cleared after crash shut down Woodrow Wilson Pkwy near Staunton
The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of...
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
Wright's Dairy-Rite in Staunton has been serving the Valley since 1952.
Wright’s Dairy-Rite: A Staunton Icon

Latest News

HRHA moving forward on Bluestone Town Center after city council approval 6PM
HRHA moving forward on Bluestone Town Center after city council approval 6PM
HRHA moving forward on Bluestone Town Center after city council approval 5PM
HRHA moving forward on Bluestone Town Center after city council approval 5PM
Pendleton County Schools address racist incidents 5PM
Pendleton County Schools address racist incidents 5PM
Pendleton County Schools address racist incidents 6PM
Pendleton County Schools address racist incidents 6PM