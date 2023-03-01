Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat

Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain...
Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.(Instagram/heinz, Armada de Colombia via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After an international search, Heinz has finally made contact with the so-called “Ketchup Boat Guy.”

Dominica sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.

Once Francois was back on dry land, Heinz wanted to give him a new boat but struggled to find him.

Heinz reached out to both the Dominica government and the Colombian Navy that rescued Francois, then turned to social media.

Heinz said the search spanned six continents and took thousands of messages, shares and likes, but finally ended in success.

At last check, the company plans to buy Francois a new state-of-the-art boat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
generic crash
Wreck cleared after crash shut down Woodrow Wilson Pkwy near Staunton
Augusta County Sheriff's Office looking for suspicious person in the Weyers Cave area.
ACSO looking for suspicious man in the Weyers Cave area
The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of...
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
Wright's Dairy-Rite in Staunton has been serving the Valley since 1952.
Wright’s Dairy-Rite: A Staunton Icon

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
LIVE: Closing arguments expected for Murdaugh murder trial
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators ready rail safety bill after fiery crash
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Georgia defensive lineman charged in connection to Jan. 15 fatal crash
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Mild temperatures for most of the week