Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Owner arrested in case of dogs’ deaths to appear in court

Terry Michel is set to appear in Franklin Co. General District Court a bond hearing Wednesday...
Terry Michel is set to appear in Franklin Co. General District Court a bond hearing Wednesday morning.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of two missing dogs reported stolen and later found dead in Franklin County is set to appear in court.

Terry E. Michel was arrested and charged on February 16 with multiple charges for killing two black labs ---Colby and Caleb.

WDBJ7 obtained court documents, saying the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received his confession during their investigation.

Colby and Caleb were first reported stolen on February 7 when Michel said two men lured the dogs into a white car after, he said, they broke away from him while at a park.

Deputies say Michel gave different versions of this story.

Franklin County investigators say the dogs were later found dead on February 14 on Carolina Springs Road.

Their bodies were sent to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech for examination.

The cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds.

Michel faces two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report, and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

For now, Michel is being held without bond.

Investigators say they have not determined a motive for the deaths.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also reported the theft and the dog’s deaths had no connection to the park where the owner said they were stolen.

Investigators say the dogs were never at the park.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
generic crash
Wreck cleared after crash shut down Woodrow Wilson Pkwy near Staunton
Augusta County Sheriff's Office looking for suspicious person in the Weyers Cave area.
ACSO looking for suspicious man in the Weyers Cave area
The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of...
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
Wright's Dairy-Rite in Staunton has been serving the Valley since 1952.
Wright’s Dairy-Rite: A Staunton Icon

Latest News

Erin Stehle of the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
HFD’s Lt. Erin Stehle receives national designation
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Mild temperatures for most of the week
Harrisonburg City Council votes to approve Bluestone Town Center
Harrisonburg City Council votes to approve Bluestone Town Center
Harrisonburg City Council votes to approve Bluestone Town Center