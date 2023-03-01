Draw Your Weather
Pendleton County Schools address racist incidents

In West Virginia Pendleton County Schools has addressed a pair of racially charged incidents that took place at Pendleton County High School in Franklin last week.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Wv. (WHSV) - In West Virginia, Pendleton County Schools have addressed a pair of racially charged incidents that took place at Pendleton County High School in Franklin last week.

The school district confirmed that last Monday Post-it notes with racial slurs written on them were posted all over a stall in one of the boys’ bathrooms at the school. Then on Thursday, there was a verbal altercation between two students, one who was black, where one yelled a racial slur at the other before the altercation turned physical.

The school district said it has addressed both incidents.

“We expect our staff and students to comply with our safe and supportive schools policies and that’s how we addressed it. It ensures that there’s no tolerance for harassment whether it be religious, ethnic, racial, or sexual in nature. We’re committed to promptly addressing those issues,” said Pendleton County Schools Superintendent Charles Hedrick.

This week was not the first time that there have been racial incidents at the school. Two years ago three white students jumped a black student after school after yelling racial slurs at them. Hedrick said this type of behavior is unacceptable and added the school has resources for students who have dealt with this kind of harassment.

“It’s always concerning when we see this type of student conduct violation and we have the Stopit App which is available to all of our students. It allows for anonymous reporting of any type of harassment or any other concerns which our students might have,” said Hedrick. “As these incidents arise we do some counseling with our students and provide the opportunity just to have those discussions with our students.”

Hedrick said that he was unable to comment on matters of student discipline but wanted to assure families of color in the school district that these types of racist incidents will not be tolerated.

“I would say to those families and all of our families that we have no tolerance for racial harassment of any kind nor do we have tolerance for any other type of harassment. We want to protect all of our students including our minority students,” he said.

An anonymous source told WHSV that there have also been recent incidents of students texting racial slurs to black students. Hedrick said that those incidents have not been brought to his attention and so he could not confirm if they had happened.

Hedrick said that the school district will continue to be diligent and that any similar incidents that happen in the future will be dealt with accordingly.

