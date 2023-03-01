Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville

(Fly-by-Owen / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0/MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have identified the pilot killed in a crash, the wreckage of which was discovered Tuesday in Carroll County.

The agency said the deceased pilot has been identified as Caleb A. Glick, 74, of Hillsville. He was the plane’s only occupant.

All future details about the crash will come from the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to VSP, officials began searching for the plane Monday after it was overdue for arrival at Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in North Carolina. The search resumed Tuesday when weather conditions allowed. Officials responded to the 600 block of Little Bit Rd near Hillsville, and confirmed it was the missing plane, a Cessna 150G.

Officials are still investigating what led to the fatal crash.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
generic crash
Wreck cleared after crash shut down Woodrow Wilson Pkwy near Staunton
Augusta County Sheriff's Office looking for suspicious person in the Weyers Cave area.
ACSO looking for suspicious man in the Weyers Cave area
The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of...
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
Wright's Dairy-Rite in Staunton has been serving the Valley since 1952.
Wright’s Dairy-Rite: A Staunton Icon

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week