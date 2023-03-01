Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have identified the pilot killed in a crash, the wreckage of which was discovered Tuesday in Carroll County.

The agency said the deceased pilot has been identified as Caleb A. Glick, 74, of Hillsville. He was the plane’s only occupant.

All future details about the crash will come from the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to VSP, officials began searching for the plane Monday after it was overdue for arrival at Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in North Carolina. The search resumed Tuesday when weather conditions allowed. Officials responded to the 600 block of Little Bit Rd near Hillsville, and confirmed it was the missing plane, a Cessna 150G.

Officials are still investigating what led to the fatal crash.

