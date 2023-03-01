Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Police: Man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours

A 26-year-old man was ticketed by Lincoln Police for two DUIs in a span of four hours.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A 26-year-old Nebraska man was cited by police for two alleged instances of driving under the influence in the span of four hours.

Lincoln Police first pulled over 26-year-old Joshua Steckly just before 10 p.m. Monday. Officers say his blood alcohol content was .145, nearly twice the legal limit, according to KOLN.

Police say Steckly was taken to LifePointe, a health and wellness center, cited for DUI and turned over to a sober party.

Just hours later, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a car crashing into a chain link fence. Officers allegedly found Steckly, still intoxicated, at the scene, and he was taken to jail.

Investigators say Steckly had a BAC of .204, nearly three times the legal limit.

He was cited for DUI, negligent driving and driving without insurance.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
generic crash
Wreck cleared after crash shut down Woodrow Wilson Pkwy near Staunton
Augusta County Sheriff's Office looking for suspicious person in the Weyers Cave area.
ACSO looking for suspicious man in the Weyers Cave area
The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of...
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
Wright's Dairy-Rite in Staunton has been serving the Valley since 1952.
Wright’s Dairy-Rite: A Staunton Icon

Latest News

Back-to-back winter storms are pummeling California and leaving people stranded.
Residents stranded as severe weather batters west coast
Sirhan Sirhan will once again appear before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan returns to 16th parole hearing
FILE - A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine, Monday,...
Ukraine official says military may pull back from Bakhmut
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Mild temperatures for most of the week
Three officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, on...
3 officers shot in Kansas City standoff