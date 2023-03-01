Queen City Women’s Day event coming to Staunton on March 11

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There are several women-owned businesses in downtown Staunton including Burrow and Vine. The owner of this shop says she is hosting a Queen City Women’s Day event to celebrate the start of Women’s History Month and International Day of the Woman (3/8).

Bringing together pots, plants and passion, plant and home decor shop owner Megan Burrows will host the Queen City Women’s Day event in just a few weeks.

Burrows opened Burrow and Vine last May and says the event will celebrate women entrepreneurs, artists and community leaders.

Scheduled for March 11, the event will showcase women-owned businesses in Staunton as well as pop-up shops and performances.

“I’ll have several jewelry vendors with flower crowns and bouquets so it is just going to be this day filled with beauty, fun, excitement and energy,” Burrows explained.

Burrow says those women who may not be business owners just yet but are afraid to take the leap, should try to put fear aside.

“I am crippled by fear most of the time. Fear looks different for everyone. For me, it is a financial failure or not being there for my kids when they need me. That is hard but it doesn’t mean you are a failure. There is always going to be something you are afraid of and hold you back but on the other side of that is something really great,” Burrows said. “If you can just get through the scary and find the greatness on the other side, then it is so worth it.”

For more information on Burrow and Vine, click here. Keep up with updates on the Queen City Women’s Day event on Facebook.

