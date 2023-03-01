Remembering the high wind event of March 2018

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wind is probably one of the questions I get asked most frequently. It’s often a misconception that wind is increasing over time, or that we have more windy days now than in years past. We typically get our windy days fal, winter and especially spring when the jetstream is stronger and our frontal systems are stronger.

As humans we’re pretty quick to forget weather events, especially ones that don’t have a big impact on us. You’re more likely to remember a wind event where you may have experienced damage as opposed to other high wind events.

It's like a tropical storm without the rain ... The sounds of the winds are crazy! Already saw a lot of trash cans in their side pic.twitter.com/NsaKNu3VfH — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) March 2, 2018

On March 1, 2018 a cold front crossed the area with little rain, but incredibly strong wind. This low continued to intensify slowly off the East Coast as high pressure built in behind the front. Because this storm intensified, and it did so slowly, this basically led to a 2-day high wind event. It was also sunny so this was more of an unusual setup.

The low deepened until it reached 974mb by Friday evening, March 2 so this was a powerful Nor’easter for the East Coast.

Here's the surface map from the intensifying low that moved across the area on March 1, 2018. This led to a 2-day high wind event across the area with thousands of power outages

down trees

and other damage (shingles, trampolines, trash cans, etc) pic.twitter.com/3jchPahw9u — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) March 1, 2023

PEAK GUSTS

Locally, this led to peak wind gusts as high as 50-70 mph. Here are some of the recorded gusts during the two day event:

TOWN PEAK GUST TOWN PEAK GUST HAMPSHIRE CO. 76 MPH PETERSBURG 59 MPH MONTEREY 69 MPH STAUNTON 58 MPH UPPER TRACT 65 MPH WEYERS CAVE 58 MPH WINTERGREEN 65 MPH NEWPORT (PAGE CO.) 58 MPH LURAY 63 MPH HOT SPRINGS 58 MPH WINCHESTER 61 MPH WOODSTOCK 51 MPH

DAMAGE

We had a lot of damage reports coming in from patio furniture, to shingles and siding being removed. Numerous trees came down across the area and this also led to thousands of power outages. At one point there were more than 500,000 customers without power across the state.

Reports: Trampoline in Broadway blew over 3 fences, large tree down on Battlefield Bluff Dr in New market, and some vinyl siding has blown off a house in Fishersville. @NWS_BaltWash @WHSVnews @WHSVChris pic.twitter.com/b1OuvTMXhR — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) March 2, 2018

Here are some other damage pics, the most compelling I think is LeAnne's, said the tree fell in the middle of the night and a large limb came through the wall, above her head. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/TduMd5saYw — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) March 2, 2018

Spotted some minor damage on Sandstone Lane in Bridgewater, except it looks like a pine tree fell on the roof of a house @NWS_BaltWash @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/VcYDf7fqB5 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) March 2, 2018

A couple of other damage pictures in. @NWS_BaltWash You can see snow on the ground in Lost River. Also some flurries floating around the Valley. If you can safely report damage, please do so, or upload pictures on https://t.co/cUui1ArYpQ pic.twitter.com/FupvBpOq9t — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) March 2, 2018

