Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Remembering the high wind event of March 2018

March 1-2, 2018. Mount Crawford
March 1-2, 2018. Mount Crawford(Caleb Tucker)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wind is probably one of the questions I get asked most frequently. It’s often a misconception that wind is increasing over time, or that we have more windy days now than in years past. We typically get our windy days fal, winter and especially spring when the jetstream is stronger and our frontal systems are stronger.

As humans we’re pretty quick to forget weather events, especially ones that don’t have a big impact on us. You’re more likely to remember a wind event where you may have experienced damage as opposed to other high wind events.

On March 1, 2018 a cold front crossed the area with little rain, but incredibly strong wind. This low continued to intensify slowly off the East Coast as high pressure built in behind the front. Because this storm intensified, and it did so slowly, this basically led to a 2-day high wind event. It was also sunny so this was more of an unusual setup.

The low deepened until it reached 974mb by Friday evening, March 2 so this was a powerful Nor’easter for the East Coast.

PEAK GUSTS

Locally, this led to peak wind gusts as high as 50-70 mph. Here are some of the recorded gusts during the two day event:

TOWNPEAK GUSTTOWNPEAK GUST
HAMPSHIRE CO.76 MPHPETERSBURG59 MPH
MONTEREY69 MPHSTAUNTON58 MPH
UPPER TRACT65 MPHWEYERS CAVE58 MPH
WINTERGREEN65 MPHNEWPORT (PAGE CO.)58 MPH
LURAY63 MPHHOT SPRINGS58 MPH
WINCHESTER61 MPHWOODSTOCK51 MPH

DAMAGE

We had a lot of damage reports coming in from patio furniture, to shingles and siding being removed. Numerous trees came down across the area and this also led to thousands of power outages. At one point there were more than 500,000 customers without power across the state.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
Augusta County Sheriff's Office looking for suspicious person in the Weyers Cave area.
ACSO looking for suspicious man in the Weyers Cave area
generic crash
Wreck cleared after crash shut down Woodrow Wilson Pkwy near Staunton
The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of...
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
Wright's Dairy-Rite in Staunton has been serving the Valley since 1952.
Wright’s Dairy-Rite: A Staunton Icon

Latest News

Aubrey's Forecast March 1st
Aubrey's Forecast March 1st
Air3 crosses state lines into Pendleton County, WV
Air3 crosses state lines into Pendleton County, WV
Megan Burrows in front of her shop, Burrow and Vine.
Queen City Women’s Day event coming to Staunton on March 11
A look back at the weather in the month of February
February weather in review