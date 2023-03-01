Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

UPDATE: Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co. was attacked by pack of dogs

The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says a man whose body was found Tuesday morning was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The man has been identified as Joe Cleveland Scott. He was 65. Authorities say Scott lived in the McDonalds Chapel Community. His body was found in the 5700 block of Iceland Avenue.


embedgooglemap.net

Authorities say Scott was a pedestrian who was attacked by several dogs. An autopsy has found the death is due to the injuries he sustained during the dog attack.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Animal Control is investigating.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead
generic crash
Wreck cleared after crash shut down Woodrow Wilson Pkwy near Staunton
Augusta County Sheriff's Office looking for suspicious person in the Weyers Cave area.
ACSO looking for suspicious man in the Weyers Cave area
The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of...
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
Wright's Dairy-Rite in Staunton has been serving the Valley since 1952.
Wright’s Dairy-Rite: A Staunton Icon

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Mild temperatures for most of the week
Terry Michel is set to appear in Franklin Co. General District Court a bond hearing Wednesday...
Bond denied for owner of dogs accused of dogs’ deaths
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville
Local AARP chapter helping hundreds of residents with free tax preparation services
AARP free tax prep program helping hundreds