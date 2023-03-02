Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Popular Richmond Falcon Cam is coming back for 2023

(WIBW)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Richmond Falcon Cam is coming back for another season, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. (DWR)

The Falcon Cam is a live streaming camera which follows the activities of a peregrine falcon pair that nests in downtown Richmond, on top of the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building.

“Falcon fans will be happy to hear that our familiar female (95/AK) and male (59/BM) have once again shown an interest in utilizing the Riverfront building as a nest site,” said Meagan Thomas, Watchable Wildlife Biologist for DWR. “This pair has done an absolutely phenomenal job raising their chicks in the past two years, so I’m thrilled to see both birds on camera again.”

Comcast Business provides the Internet connection that allows thousands of wildlife lovers to follow the falcons via the live video feed of the nest. This is the seventh year that DWR has partnered with Comcast Business to facilitate the livestream.

“We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with DWR on an initiative that has delighted so many wildlife fans in Richmond and beyond over the years,” said Dan Carr, Vice President of Comcast Business for Comcast’s Beltway Region. “We look forward to continuing to provide fast, reliable and secure internet service so viewers can track these amazing falcons in real-time.”

According to the DWR, Peregrine falcons are listed as state-threatened in Virginia.

Assuming the birds go on to nest in the box atop the Riverfront tower, the Richmond Falcon Cam will remain active through egg laying, incubation, hatching, and development — ultimately following the growth of the chicks until they fledge (take their first flight) in the summer.

The Falcon Cam will be available to watch in March, and you can find the stream at dwr.virginia.gov/falcon-cam/.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Dog found dead under ‘suspicious circumstances,’ SCSO says
Augusta County Sheriff's Office looking for suspicious person in the Weyers Cave area.
ACSO looking for suspicious man in the Weyers Cave area
Jillian Balow
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction resigns
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville
The discovery happened on Iceland Avenue and Utica Place.
Autopsy shows man in Jefferson Co., Ala was attacked by pack of dogs

Latest News

Stephen Blumberg mugshot
Nelson County man accused of sending nude images to child
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
One more pleasant day
Birthdays and Anniversaries March 2
Birthdays and Anniversaries March 2
FILE - This 1981 electron microscope image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and...
FDA advisers give green light for RSV vaccine approval; why this is important for older adults