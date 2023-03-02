Popular Richmond Falcon Cam is coming back for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Richmond Falcon Cam is coming back for another season, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. (DWR)

The Falcon Cam is a live streaming camera which follows the activities of a peregrine falcon pair that nests in downtown Richmond, on top of the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building.

“Falcon fans will be happy to hear that our familiar female (95/AK) and male (59/BM) have once again shown an interest in utilizing the Riverfront building as a nest site,” said Meagan Thomas, Watchable Wildlife Biologist for DWR. “This pair has done an absolutely phenomenal job raising their chicks in the past two years, so I’m thrilled to see both birds on camera again.”

Comcast Business provides the Internet connection that allows thousands of wildlife lovers to follow the falcons via the live video feed of the nest. This is the seventh year that DWR has partnered with Comcast Business to facilitate the livestream.

“We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with DWR on an initiative that has delighted so many wildlife fans in Richmond and beyond over the years,” said Dan Carr, Vice President of Comcast Business for Comcast’s Beltway Region. “We look forward to continuing to provide fast, reliable and secure internet service so viewers can track these amazing falcons in real-time.”

According to the DWR, Peregrine falcons are listed as state-threatened in Virginia.

Assuming the birds go on to nest in the box atop the Riverfront tower, the Richmond Falcon Cam will remain active through egg laying, incubation, hatching, and development — ultimately following the growth of the chicks until they fledge (take their first flight) in the summer.

The Falcon Cam will be available to watch in March, and you can find the stream at dwr.virginia.gov/falcon-cam/.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.