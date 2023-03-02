Draw Your Weather
Governor Youngkin visits Louisa County schools for Read Across America Day

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Reading books with the Governor of Virginia was one Louisa County school’s way of celebrating the value of literacy.

“One of our top priorities is to make sure that Virginia’s children can read,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin visited Louisa Schools to celebrate Read Across America Day and to help address statewide concerns about reading skills.

“Unfortunately, that what the what the NAEP scores tell us, that’s the Nation’s Report Card, is that in fourth graders, Virginians had the biggest decline in reading and math in the nation,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin says that bipartisan support on state legislation will help moving forward.

“The Virginia Literacy Act was hugely important to pass, and that puts an emphasis on K through third grade. We’re going to extend that up through the rest of elementary and into middle school,” Youngkin said.

Lee Downey is the principal at Louisa County High School.

“All of those things are hugely important for the success of our of our futures, and we need to do everything we can to to promote that and to help our students achieve all the goals that they want,” Downey said.

