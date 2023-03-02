JMU lacrosse grabs 8-7 win over No. 5 Maryland

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse took down fifth-ranked Maryland 8-7 in its home opener on Wednesday evening.

The 12th-ranked Dukes notched their 14th all-time win over a top five program, improving to 3-1 on the season.

JMU goalkeeper Kat Buchanan had 10 saves and grabbed a team-high three ground balls. Isabella Peterson and Lilly Boswell scored two goals each for the purple and gold.

The Dukes are back in action on Saturday at 12 p.m. as James Madison hosts Ohio State at Sentara Park.

