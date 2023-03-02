One more pleasant day

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and any rain is done by 6-7am. Pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Dry for the day and mostly cloudy. Mild for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy at times.

Cloudy and pleasant for the evening with a lighter wind as temperatures fall into the 50s. Scattered showers turn more widespread for the overnight. Lows around 40. Low visibility at times.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start. Low visibility at times. Showers for the morning and quite cold, only around 40. Some light wintry mix along our highest elevations but for most this is a cold rain. Icing potential for elevations above 2,500′ is 0.10-0.25″. Temperatures staying around 40 and fluctuating into the upper 30s at times. There will be some breaks at times especially midday into the early to mid afternoon. We’re not done with the rain yet. Rain, heavy at times into the evening with gusty winds. Temperatures holding around 40. Rain tapers off later on in the night as we eventually turn mostly cloudy for the overnight. Temperatures rise a few degrees overnight into the low to mid 40s. Turning windy as the rain tapers off.

SATURDAY: A few upslope snow showers possible for the Alleghenies. Sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Windy for the day. Mainly sunny and pleasantly cool, especially with the wind. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Mainly sunny and cool for the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s and more clouds than sun. Partly sunny for the day and pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures in the 30s to start but plenty of sunshine. Staying sunny and pleasantly cool for the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

