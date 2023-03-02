Sentara Community Impact: Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of the Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment program say their mission is a Virginia where every need for mobility-related rehab equipment is fulfilled. Currently, they already are helping communities across the state and with help from Sentara Cares, they are on their way to helping people in Harrisonburg too.

“FREE is the Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment and we collect durable medical equipment (DME) from the community,” Robin Ramsey, executive director of FREE, explained.

Everything is free for FREE clients as long as they qualify. Each piece of equipment is used and thoroughly cleaned.

“We sanitize clean, inspect and repair. Then give it to people who cannot afford it,” Ramsey explained. “Something as simple as a cane or pair of crutches all the way to walkers, wheelchairs, shower chairs, bathroom devices, power chairs, or a Hoyer lift.

“Not until I started the FREE program, did I realize that someone could not get but one piece of durable medical equipment in five years through medicare. Having a mom that had a stroke, I understand that there were multiple pieces of equipment that were needed,” Lori Roberts explained.

Roberts will be working out of the Harrisonburg office.

“FREE was started in Roanoke by a medical doctor in rehab who discovered a need, investigated and realized that some people were not as mobile after an injury or hospitalization. He figured out why. It was because they didn’t have the DME that they needed,” Ramsey said.

Sentara Cares awarded FREE $50,000 in grant funding to start a FREE program in Harrisonburg.

“We are just getting started, collecting the equipment, cleaning the equipment, getting a supply so we can be able to give it out to our community,” Roberts said.

“What we are going to be doing with the money is purchasing a HubScrub which is a large basically dishwasher for DME. It sanitizes and does some of the cleaning. Also, we will purchase a sanitizing steamer system and be able to outreach and get the community involved,” Ramsey added. “What we found in our 24 years of experience is having the right DME at the right time, significantly decreases falls, ER visits and hospitalizations. It makes the individual healthier, their family healthier and the community healthier.”

The FREE Harrisonburg office is located at 2000 Beery Rd. You can visit free-foundation.org or call (540) 564-5632 for more information. You can drop off used medical equipment at participating Goodwill locations.

Sentara Cares will be accepting applications for the 2023 Sentara Cares Spring Grant Cycle until March 15. More details on how to apply can be found on SentaraCares.com.

