Two arrested after traffic stop in Luray

PCSO Deputies arrest two people after confiscating items during traffic stop.
PCSO Deputies arrest two people after confiscating items during traffic stop.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Luray, according to the Page County Sheriff’s Office. (PCSO)

According to a Facebook post, on Feb. 28, Deputies with the PCSO conducted a traffic stop in the area of General Drive in Luray. The driver was identified as 44 year-old Kevin McCoy, and the passenger was identified as 30 year-old Sharon Williams. The deputies reportedly noted that there were also three small children in the vehicle.

The Deputies were notified by Page County Emergency Communication Center that Williams had an outstanding warrant out of Montgomery County, Virginia. Williams was then placed under arrest by the Page County Deputies and her person was searched., according to the PCSO

According to the PCSO, the Deputies allegedly found 18 Grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 6 suspected Oxycodone pills, one Smith and Wesson 22 Compact Handgun and one KEL-TEC 22 Mag Handgun.

Mugshots of Williams and McCoy from the PCSO.
Mugshots of Williams and McCoy from the PCSO.(Page County Sheriff's Office)

Kevin McCoy was charged with the following;

  • 18.2-308.2- Possession Of A Concealed Firearm By A Convicted Felon.
  • 46.2-1173- Fraudulent Inspection Sticker

Sharon Williams was charged with the following;

  • 18.2-250- Possession Of A Controlled Substance
  • 18.2-248- Possession With Intent To Distribute
  • 18.2-308.4- Possession Of A Concealed Firearm With Drugs
  • 18.2-308- Possession Of A Concealed Firearm Without A Permit
  • 18.2-371.1- Child Endangerment 3X

The PCSO says both were held without bond.

