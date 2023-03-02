Waynesboro sees economic growth, welcomes new restaurants

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro has experienced economic growth over the last few years, and some are excited for the city’s future.

Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism said “There has been a lot of changes over the last 13 years and even going back further than that...”

Hitchin said that Main Street has come a long way since the 50′s and 60′s with new restaurants and retail stores.

The Historic Downtown Waynesboro has seen new restaurants move in, one of them being Delly Up, which opened back in October.

“What we are doing is bring delicatessen style dishes and sandwiches to Downtown Waynesboro”. Delly Up General Manager Sean Hall said.

Hall said that they also serve a selection of beers and hard to find beers.

“It’s a heavy focus on Virginia craft beers, but we will pull beers from all over the place. Just to try to give local people an opportunity to try beers that would be harder to find without traveling out of town.” said Hall.

Hitchin says he is looking favorably into the future.

“Our downtown redevelopment program we have going on. We are in the mist of an entrepreneur training program. soon will be giving out 48,000 dollars in the startup grant funds for new businesses in our downtown area”. Said Hitchin

Hitchin said that he is excited for what the future has in store.

