Cat saved from tree over Shenandoah River

Cat saved from river by combined effort of law enforcement and fire department.
Cat saved from river by combined effort of law enforcement and fire department.(Stanley Volunteer Fire Department)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - From high up in a tree, to the Shenandoah River, a cat in distress is now safely on the ground.

According to a post from the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, on March 2 they were called in to help the Page County Sheriff’s Office rescue a cat from an island in the Shenandoah River near the Alma Boat Landing. Chief Terry Pettit said that with the help of the water rescue team from the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department, they were able to retrieve the cat and safely bring him back onto land in about 45 minutes.

The Stanley Volunteer Fire Department said the cat is now being cared for at the Page County Animal Shelter.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office said if the cat is yours, give them a call at 540-743-6571

