CMA Valley Subaru makes donation to Valley Mission Shelter in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CMA Valley Subaru donated 1,000 pairs of socks to Valley Mission, a homeless shelter located in Staunton.

CMA Valley Subaru made this donation as part of Subaru America’s “love to help” initiative.

“Valley Mission has been a charity for us for quite some time. I think over the past 4 years we have been here at least once a year to donate” Said Charles Camp, the General Manger for CMA Valley Subaru.

In the past, Subaru has donated blankets, this year they donated socks.

“This is our first year doing socks and Subaru did a research on it saying that socks where one of the most needed items on a daily basis” said Camp.

Valley Mission is the longest running private homeless shelter in the Shenandoah Valley, operating since 1971.

