Go Fund Me started for Rockingham County deputy in need of emergency heart surgery

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy is in need of emergency open heart surgery.

Deputy M. Lazzaro is waiting for a special medical flight to Texas to receive the surgery.

Officers from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office have put together a Go Fund Me for Deputy Lazzaro and his family.

The donations have been rolling in all day Thursday.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, almost $25,000 has been raised.

The organizer, and fellow Rockingham County officer, Mike Shank says the family needs all the support they can get as they are expecting their second child at the end of the month.

The family is asking for prayers and support for Deputy Lazzaro during this time.

To donate click here.

