JMU’s Schiavone named to Buster Posey Award Watch List

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison baseball’s Jason Schiavone has been named to the 2023 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Watch List, the Wichita Sports Commission announced Friday afternoon.

Schiavone is one of 65 catchers named to the watch list, and is one of three representing the Sun Belt Conference.

Schiavone has thrown out 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) would be base stealers and has not allowed a passed ball. The four caught stealing is second in the league. At the plate, he has a double, an RBI and three runs scored.

The semifinalists will be announced on May 22 with finalists announced on June 6. The final vote will occur during the College World Series with the winner being announced on June 29.

