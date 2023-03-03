A new creative space is coming to Harrisonburg.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Prepare to get your hands dirty. Friendly City Clay & Art Center is opening in Harrisonburg in the Spring.

The space will include different types of art and pottery classes for beginners and a workspace for those with more experience.

Owner and founder Ros O’Brien said space for pottery and art making is something the Harrisonburg community has needed for a while.

Ever since Westover and Larkin closed their doors several years ago, there’s been nowhere for people to have access to kiln, have access to pottery wheels; there’s not been really anywhere for people to hold art classes.” she said.

O’Brien has been doing pottery at her home for about six years. She said her need for more space and the communities need for an artistic space blossomed at the same time and birthed Friendly City Clay & Art Center.

She said she hopes this space will be “inspiring and safe” to create and build a community. She said clay is a good way to do that since it is an approachable art medium.

“In the beginning, it feels very intuitive. It feels very instinctual. There’s something nice about letting your hands and your instincts guide you and not feeling like you have to have some idea in mind. Clay is more accessible because you can just play,” she said.

O’Brien expects classes to begin in June or July, but a few pop-up classes will happen in the meantime.

”I believe everyone has the capacity to be creative and that we’re all creative in different parts of our lives even if we don’t think we’re artists. That’s what we’re trying to do here is create a space where you feel brave enough to be creative and to try new things,” she said.

To stay up-to-date on announcements and class information, sign up for their email list here.

