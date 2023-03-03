Skyline Drive temporarily closed because of bad weather conditions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Skyline Drive has been closed because of concerns over the weather conditions.

“Now we are experiencing ice and a little bit of snow on the mountain so the icy conditions are a concern” said Claire Comer, the Interpretive Specialist for the Shenandoah National Park.

Comer said that in addition to the icy roads, high winds are also a concern. Strong wind gusts have started to pick up and are expected to continue overnight into Saturday and that some gusts expected to be near 50.

Skyline Drive is expected to be closed until at least the afternoon of March 4.

Skyline Drive reopening will depend on how many trees and debris fall from the wind. The speed at which the ice will melt will be another big factor.

“We can’t predict what we will have in terms downed trees and debris on Skyline Drive and we will have to clear those” said Comer.

