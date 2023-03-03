Staunton student-athletes announce college commitments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday was signing day at Staunton High School, as seven student-athletes shared their plans to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Averett University football commit Walker Darby. “It was very stressful deciding what school I was going to attend so I’m glad that process is over and I’m looking forward to the next step.”

Emma Shuey will be continuing her soccer career at Virginia Wesleyan. This past season, the Marlins reached the Final Four of the NCAA Division III Soccer Championship.

“I am so excited,” said Shuey. “I feel very blessed to be part of this team. I feel so lucky to be able to join this group next year.”

Alex Stell announced his commitment to Christopher Newport University for soccer while Aurora Schwaner will be joining the William and Mary track and field team. Agustin Miguel shared plans to attend Bridgewater for football while Job Harrell will be playing baseball at Lehigh Carbon Community College. Kriston Parr will be joining the equestrian team at Lynchburg College.

