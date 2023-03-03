What you need to know before booking your spring vacation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -It is hard to believe we already reached March, but that just means one step closer to spring vacations.

“Make sure you are on the actual hotel site that you are trying to book through. If you are booking a hotel If you book through a third party you lose a lot of rights and flexibility hotels. They didn’t get the money initially, so they do not provide refunds they are not letting you make changes so for that flexibility you want to book directly with the hotel,” Julie Wheeler explained.

Wheeler is the president and CEO of the BBB Serving Western Virginia.

The Better Business Bureau has a few tips to keep in mind as you plan that next getaway.

Plan ahead: This will help out when trying to book places that fill up fast.

Research, research, research: If you are interested in a travel agent, ask family and friends for recommendations.

Travel insurance: Make sure you fully understand what is covered and what is not covered with your plan.

“Life changes so much right now you want to make sure you understand what it covers. If it is a big trip and a lot of money, you’re booking a house at the beach for a week, that travel insurance can really save you if something comes up so you don’t lose that money,” Wheeler explained.

There are lots of other tips and information to review on the BBB’s website.

