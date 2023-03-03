WHSV’s Power Outage Tracker

Draw Your Weather
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the threat of power outages looming, you can find the latest power outage numbers for our area in this article.

WHSV will update this with the newest numbers available according to poweroutage.us.

These are the numbers as of 6:34 p.m.

  • Augusta County: 464
  • Rockingham County: 126
  • Page County: 75
  • Shenandoah County: 0
  • Rockbridge County: 0
  • Highland County: 40

