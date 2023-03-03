WHSV’s Power Outage Tracker

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the threat of power outages looming, you can find the latest power outage numbers for our area in this article.

WHSV will update this with the newest numbers available according to poweroutage.us.

These are the numbers as of 6:34 p.m.

Augusta County: 464

Rockingham County: 126

Page County: 75

Shenandoah County: 0

Rockbridge County: 0

Highland County: 40

