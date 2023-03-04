Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger and forcing the aircraft to divert to Bradley International Airport, officials said Saturday.

Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB, which launched an investigation, was interviewing the two crew members and surviving passengers, and the jet’s cockpit voice and data recorders were sent to NTSB headquarters for analysis, Sulick said.

A Federal Aviation Administration database showed the jet was owned by Conexon, based in Kansas City, Missouri. The company declined to comment Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
PCSO Deputies arrest two people after confiscating items during traffic stop.
Two arrested after traffic stop in Luray
Charlie Benfield
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
Go Fund Me started for Rockingham County deputy in need of emergency heart surgery
Jay Kenyon has been linked to the attack on the Capitol.
Harrisonburg man charged with crimes connected to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Latest News

VA rules and regulations for sports betting heading into March Madness
VA rules and regulations for sports betting heading into March Madness
Looking out for invasive species in the Valley ahead of Spring
Looking out for invasive species in the Valley ahead of Spring
‘COVID was a huge boom for us’; Shenandoah National Park official talks about how they are...
‘COVID was a huge boom for us’; Shenandoah National Park official talks about how they are moving fo - clipped version
Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.
Reports: ‘Rachael Ray’ show ending after 17 seasons
Amazon says construction on their second headquarters in Arlington is paused. (WUSA, NBBJ,...
Amazon pauses construction second HQ site