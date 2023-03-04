CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments

Draw Your Weather
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two individuals were shot inside of SunShine Mini Mart located on 827 Cherry Ave at approximately 2:05 p.m.

One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim was transferred to UVA Medical Center in critical condition.

Chief Michael Kochis says three people walked into the supermarket and confronted someone who was already inside the building. He says that gunfire then broke out between two of the individuals.

“I can say with high certainty that the two individuals within this business that exchanged gunfire knew each other, and this is just another example of folks trying to resolve disputes with firearms,” Kochis said.

Chief Kochis also said that the heavy police presence at Timberland Apartments is connected to this shooting. He says ACPD is helping CPD search for a vehicle that may have been involved. Residents of the apartments were asked to Shelter in Place, others are asked to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area and expect a heavy police presence.

