Finally, the wind dies down

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly to start the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Clear skies by the late evening into the overnight. Cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mainly sunny throughout the day with a few clouds arriving late in the afternoon. A mild and beautiful day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Breezy for the day across our West Virginia locations. Partly cloudy to start the evening and chilly with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Clear skies arrive by the late evening into the overnight. Cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and chilly as temperatures rise into the 40s. Increasing the clouds for the afternoon as we turn partly cloudy and breezy out ahead of our next front. A mild and beautiful day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Some clouds for the evening, breezy, and cool with temperatures falling into the 50s. Partly cloudy overnight and remaining breezy. Very windy across our West Virginia locations especially at higher elevations. Winds gusting 40-60 mph. It’s possible we could see a few spotty showers overnight as well in West Virginia. A chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. With the cold front passing early Tuesday, highs will be in the mid to late morning in the mid to upper 50s. Decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. A windy day as wind gusts will be up to 30-40 mph for most, up to 50 mph across our West Virginia locations and higher elevations. The wind sticks around until the early evening as clear skies return. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Clear skies overnight and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny to start the day and chilly with temperatures quickly rising into the 40s. A few passing clouds for the afternoon, otherwise remaining mainly sunny. A pleasantly cool day and breezy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clear for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Increasing clouds overnight and very cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures quickly rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and pleasantly cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy in the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: A cloudy and cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Chilly throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Our next system will look to arrive, bringing possibly some wintry mix along with rain showers. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.