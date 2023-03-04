Harrisonburg man charged with crimes connected to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Draw Your Weather
According to D.C. District Court records
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg man has been charged with crimes connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Social media posts, body camera footage and security camera footage all link Jay Kenyon, of Harrisonburg, to the attack two years ago, according to D.C. District Court Records.

Jay Kenyon has been linked to the attack on the Capitol.
Jay Kenyon has been linked to the attack on the Capitol.(D.C. District Court Records)

The complaint lays out six charges: Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The 17-page complaint highlights evidence Kenyon trespassed inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“The FBI Richmond Division received reports regarding Jay Matthew Kenyon’s Facebook posts indicating he was present inside the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021,” the complain said.

One Facebook post attached in court documents said, “I was there. I went in.”

He went on to say, “We were let in by Capitol Police and then they attacked. No patriot broke one damn thing inside the Capitol on purpose. Capitol Police attacking caused any damage.”

WHSV put out a request to D.C. District Court to find out if Kenyon is in custody but has not heard back.

