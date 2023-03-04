Harrisonburg pushing for community involvement as concert series develops

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Levitt AMP Concert Series is four months away. Committees are working behind the scenes, closer to picking the artists to perform.

The meetings for this process start next Wednesday but Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is still focused on making this free concert series community-driven across the board.

More insight on how to move forward is here, after Levitt’s national conference last week. As the team figures out logistics for the stage, there is still a great need for people on the ground while each concert is happening.

“We have a day-of-show committee and we need at least 40 people to cover all ten weeks because it’s happening during summer,” HDR Events and Special Projects Manager Jennifer Bayes said.

Information to apply is on Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s website. Bayes says there is a lot of effort in this but they want the public to know it is worth it.

