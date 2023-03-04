JMU Alumni couple donates $1.1 million toward first-generation students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University alums Dr. Angela Reddix and Carl Reddix recently donated $1.1 million dollars to the university for first-generation students. Both understand what that student population faces and they want to inspire the achievements to come.

“Once you had a taste of going places that others haven’t gone, and you see that you were successful with that, I promise you that inspires you not to have fear in trying something that no one else has dared to go,” Dr. Reddix said.

Dr. Angela Reddix is the daughter of first-generation students while her husband was one. The donation brings the Reddix Center for First-Generation Students, made to provide resources to help students excel, which is only the beginning of the couple’s legacy for involvement.

“We’d like to be hands-on on the programming to support the staff that is going to be helping these students. I think we could give back in a great way on that level too,” Dr. Reddix said.

The Reddixes made history as JMU’s first Black alumni to make this level of donation, and have a center named after them. They hope the center inspires first-generation students to leverage the courage to try.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.