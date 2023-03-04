Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU Alumni couple donates $1.1 million toward first-generation students

By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University alums Dr. Angela Reddix and Carl Reddix recently donated $1.1 million dollars to the university for first-generation students. Both understand what that student population faces and they want to inspire the achievements to come.

“Once you had a taste of going places that others haven’t gone, and you see that you were successful with that, I promise you that inspires you not to have fear in trying something that no one else has dared to go,” Dr. Reddix said.

Dr. Angela Reddix is the daughter of first-generation students while her husband was one. The donation brings the Reddix Center for First-Generation Students, made to provide resources to help students excel, which is only the beginning of the couple’s legacy for involvement.

“We’d like to be hands-on on the programming to support the staff that is going to be helping these students. I think we could give back in a great way on that level too,” Dr. Reddix said.

The Reddixes made history as JMU’s first Black alumni to make this level of donation, and have a center named after them. They hope the center inspires first-generation students to leverage the courage to try.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO Deputies arrest two people after confiscating items during traffic stop.
Two arrested after traffic stop in Luray
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Go Fund Me started for Rockingham County deputy in need of emergency heart surgery
Delly Up in Waynesboro opened up back in October 2022.
Waynesboro sees economic growth, welcomes new restaurants
Patricia Graham is being charged with simple assault.
Lenoir County teacher being charged after video shows her hitting student multiple times

Latest News

Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
VA rules and regulations for sports betting heading into March Madness
Skyline Drive temporarily closed because of bad weather conditions
Skyline Drive temporarily closed because of bad weather conditions
CMA Valley Subaru makes donation to Valley Mission Shelter in Staunton
CMA Valley Subaru makes donation to Valley Mission Shelter in Staunton
JMU Alumni couple donates $1.1 million toward first-generation students
JMU Alumni couple donates $1.1 million toward first-generation students