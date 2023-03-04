JMU women’s basketball moves past Marshall 62-43, advances to Sun Belt semifinal

Draw Your Weather
By Mandy Bartholomew and Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WHSV) - On Friday, James Madison women’s basketball powered past Marshall 62-43 to advance to the Sun Belt semifinal round.

The Dukes improve to 24-7 overall. KiKi Jefferson led the Dukes with 12 points. Kseniia Kozlova and Jamia Hazell also scored in the double digits for the purple and gold.

James Madison outrebounded Marshall 38-29. The Dukes shot 42% from the arc and scored six more points off the bench compared to the Thundering Herd.

The Dukes return to the court on Sunday as they face fifth-seed Old Dominion. Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

