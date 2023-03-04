Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Looking out for invasive species in the Valley ahead of Spring

Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.(University of Kentucky)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - National Invasive Species Week is wrapping up and the Virginia Department of Forestry is giving insight on what you should look out for.

A species is deemed invasive when it is introduced to a place it isn’t native to. Zachary Arnold, an Area Forester with VDOF said there are a number of ways a species of plant or insect can be transported from one place to another.

“They’ve come over for like ornamental purposes. Tree of heaven was one that was planted as an ornamental in the 1800′s,” he said. “Similar thing to Callery pear, which we see too. People liked to plant it. They thought was sterile, but it wasn’t, so it started to escape. Some invasive species came over in shipping containers. They didn’t know it was there in the pallet wood because they didn’t properly treat the pallet wood.”

Invasive species can be dangerous as they can start to alter the current natural ecosystem.

Arnold said there is one invasive insect that they expect to become more common in the Valley- the spotted lanternfly.

“It was first seen in Pennsylvania in 2015 and that has slowly started migrating down South,” he said.

He added the insect will mainly be seen near a tree of heaven which is his native host crawling during its nymph stage or with a “gray-colored back with spots on its wings” and a red body with black dots underneath.

Arnold said methods of treating invasive species depend on what it is and the time of year, but the best method is to use Integrated Pest Management, a more scientific approach.

“You’re using biological control maybe, herbicides, or mechanical pulling the weeds up too in order to minimize the impact on the environment,” he said.

Now -just ahead of spring- is a good time to start noticing invasive species as Arnold said they peak earlier than native ones.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO Deputies arrest two people after confiscating items during traffic stop.
Two arrested after traffic stop in Luray
Go Fund Me started for Rockingham County deputy in need of emergency heart surgery
Charlie Benfield
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Delly Up in Waynesboro opened up back in October 2022.
Waynesboro sees economic growth, welcomes new restaurants

Latest News

Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
‘COVID was a huge boom for us’; Shenandoah National Park official talks about how they are moving forward
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A windy day to start the weekend
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
VA rules and regulations for sports betting heading into March Madness