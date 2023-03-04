Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

VA rules and regulations for sports betting heading into March Madness

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 30 out of the 50 U.S. States have legislation allowing legal single-game sports betting.

The start of March Madness is just days away. Many will be filling out their brackets and placing their bets on popular sports books throughout Virginia.

This season is one of the busiest times for the sports betting world.

”It’s basketball when you combine the totals and you know the Superbowl while it’s big, it’s just one day so it’s really not enough to change the overall percentages of what people are wagering on through the course of the year,” Gina Smith, deputy executive director of Gaming Compliance with the Virginia Lottery said at their January Board meeting.

With all the money rolling in as some of the biggest spring season games take place, where does that revenue go?

Virginia law states 2.5% of the taxes collected from sports betting must go to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund.

The rest goes back into the general fund.

Some of the most popular sports book sites in the Commonwealth are FanDuel, Draft Kings, and BetMGM.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO Deputies arrest two people after confiscating items during traffic stop.
Two arrested after traffic stop in Luray
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Go Fund Me started for Rockingham County deputy in need of emergency heart surgery
Delly Up in Waynesboro opened up back in October 2022.
Waynesboro sees economic growth, welcomes new restaurants
Patricia Graham is being charged with simple assault.
Lenoir County teacher being charged after video shows her hitting student multiple times

Latest News

Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
Skyline Drive temporarily closed because of bad weather conditions
Skyline Drive temporarily closed because of bad weather conditions
CMA Valley Subaru makes donation to Valley Mission Shelter in Staunton
CMA Valley Subaru makes donation to Valley Mission Shelter in Staunton
JMU Alumni couple donates $1.1 million toward first-generation students
JMU Alumni couple donates $1.1 million toward first-generation students