$161 million Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Powerball ticket worth an estimated $161 million was sold at a Virginia Lottery retailer in Pulaski County.

The Virginia Lottery reports the winning ticket was sold at Gill Brothers, located at 4442 Cleburne Blvd. in Dublin.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number was 16.

According to a news release Sunday morning, this is the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game. And it is the second time a winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Virginia.

Following is the text of the Virginia Lottery news release:

Who is Virginia’s Powerball jackpot winner?

Whoever has the ticket now has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize. That person or persons will have a choice: either take the full jackpot amount, before taxes, in annual payments over 30 years, or take a one-time cash option of an estimated $81,9 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25. For more information on Powerball, visit the game’s site.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

