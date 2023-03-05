Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Father and son still displaced after December fire — needing major help

20 years of memories was torched by something that was not their fault and now they are...
20 years of memories was torched by something that was not their fault and now they are struggling in the aftermath.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two months have passed since a house fire on South Old High Street displaced seven people in Harrisonburg. A father and son saw 20 years of memories torched and now they are struggling in the aftermath.

Harrisonburg Fire Department deemed it an electrical fire caused by faulty wiring.

Byron Reynolds and his son have gotten some support but want to get back on their feet.

“Mentally, it’s taxing, it really is. You think about it all the time, you can’t relax. You watch tv, but you’re really not watching tv. You’re thinking about what’s happened to you,” Displaced Retiree Reynolds said.

Reynolds says he has been living in a hotel since the fire. He and his son practically lost everything so they need all the help they can get.

“We need everything; we need food, clothes, but the most important thing is a place for ourselves, an apartment,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds asks anyone wanting to help to email him directly at byronlreynolds1414@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
PCSO Deputies arrest two people after confiscating items during traffic stop.
Two arrested after traffic stop in Luray
Charlie Benfield
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
Go Fund Me started for Rockingham County deputy in need of emergency heart surgery
Jay Kenyon has been linked to the attack on the Capitol.
Harrisonburg man charged with crimes connected to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Latest News

The goal was to utilize the ice rink this season for something beyond skating.
Shufflecurl slides in as great addition to Generations Park
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A beautiful and mild Sunday
(Source: MGN)
WHSV’s Power Outage Tracker
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, March 4
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, March 4