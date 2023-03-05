Father and son still displaced after December fire — needing major help

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two months have passed since a house fire on South Old High Street displaced seven people in Harrisonburg. A father and son saw 20 years of memories torched and now they are struggling in the aftermath.

Harrisonburg Fire Department deemed it an electrical fire caused by faulty wiring.

Byron Reynolds and his son have gotten some support but want to get back on their feet.

“Mentally, it’s taxing, it really is. You think about it all the time, you can’t relax. You watch tv, but you’re really not watching tv. You’re thinking about what’s happened to you,” Displaced Retiree Reynolds said.

Reynolds says he has been living in a hotel since the fire. He and his son practically lost everything so they need all the help they can get.

“We need everything; we need food, clothes, but the most important thing is a place for ourselves, an apartment,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds asks anyone wanting to help to email him directly at byronlreynolds1414@gmail.com

